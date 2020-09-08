To The Daily Sun,
I have just one question for The Sun. Why do you hate Franklin? There is NO place in town to get a copy of your paper! The Willow Hill Citgo station next to McDonald's, just over the line in town used to carry it until it was closed for renovations. Since it reopened, they said that you won't deliver it to them. So to get a copy, I have to go past work to the Citgo station at the intersection of 3 and 11 in Tilton! And no, I don't want to read it online!
I guess I should just stop reading it.
Robert Miclette
Franklin
