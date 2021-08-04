To The Daily Sun,
Concerning your article about local businesses having a problem finding workers, the solution is simple. Stop giving them money! Let them get a job and earn the money they need to survive!
Robert Miclette
Franklin
To The Daily Sun,
Concerning your article about local businesses having a problem finding workers, the solution is simple. Stop giving them money! Let them get a job and earn the money they need to survive!
Robert Miclette
Franklin
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Is there any food or other item that your favorite restaurant or store has been out of recently?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.