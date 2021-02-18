To The Daily Sun,
All Aboard the Love Boat! Oops, make that the Alton fire boat! Yes, Alton voters, you have joined the “exciting adventure” of purchasing a new $300,000 custom fire boat, without even knowing you're funding it!
Warrant Article 11 was presented at the 2021 deliberative session. It funds $430,000 to be added to the 1973 fire capital reserve fund. The selectmen, who decided upon the wording of this warrant article, left the official explanation to the fire chief. He told voters it was to increase the reserve fund for a future new ladder truck, possibly costing over $1 million. He spoke only of a new ladder truck.
Having seen the Alton selectboard’s meetings on the internet, I asked about the $300,000 custom fire boat that they had previously discussed. For 20 seconds, the reaction was dead silence (5 “selectdeer” caught in the headlights). The “savior” of this dead time was the budget committee chairman who is also a fireman promoting the fireboat. He did a rambling tribute to the CIP (Capital Improvement Plan) and its goal to minimize tax rate highs and lows. Strangely, the CIP handouts recommend $180,000 to be added to the fire reserve fund, not the $430,000. Passage of Article 11 means the fund grows to over $1 million! ($603,652 current balance + $430,000 requested = $1,033,652).
Before the meeting “set sail” to the next article, I reminded the moderator that the selectmen, now thawed out, had not answered my question. The selectmen confirmed the calculations do include a “portion” of the $300,000 fireboat. The answer was noncommittal. I asked if it had already gone out to bid. The answer was “no” but an RFP (Request For Proposal) had been done. Does that mean the town will not go out to bid to obtain the best price? Not up to us, I guess, to ask such questions!
To make it clear, at the deliberative session, our local officials told the voters Article 11 is for future funding of a ladder truck and until pressed did not reveal a $300,000 item. In the voting booth no wording will appear concerning the boat, only an amount to be raised for “fire equipment."
Now, the real kicker: The day after the deliberative session, I heard that the town had already bought a used ladder truck, transported from Pennsylvania the previous day. Guess we didn’t have to know about that either! The selectmen who knew this made no amendment to revise the more than double CIP recommended amount.
If the selectmen believe that the town needs a custom $300,000 fireboat, be up-front about it and place a warrant article which states the purpose and amount, not hidden in the depths of a reserve fund. Unfortunately, the only recourse for voters is to support this article with a (submerged) fire boat, OR torpedo Article 11 with a NO vote, sending a clear message that circumventing transparency is unacceptable.
Robert L. Carr
Alton
