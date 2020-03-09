To The Daily Sun,
Bristol voters I will be voting for John Sellers for Selectboard on March 10. I will also be writing-in John's name for Bristol's school board budget member. There is no one running and Bristol needs representation.
John will do a better job of watching our hard-earned tax dollars. Then join me on March 14 at the high school to vote yes on two articles. 1. Vote "yes" on SB-2 so that you won't have to spend six or more hours on a Saturday. Also, vote "yes" on the warrant to rescind sewer to the lake.
Robert J. Huber
Bristol
