To The Daily Sun,
The articles about “The Sunshine Project” have been very enlightening and encouraging, especially “Downtown renaissance ignites” of Sept. 18, and “Keeping the momentum going” of Sept. 28. However, there was a voice missing in the Lakeviews Forum: one to speak of the requirement of an adequate supply of affordable, decent, safe and sanitary rental units to provide housing for the lower- and middle-income employees that are, and will continue to be, necessary to support the business growth for the long haul. For quite a while now businesses in the industrial park have complained that they have trouble filling job openings because these new hires have so much trouble finding adequate rental units; over the past few months there have been a number of apartment fires that have taken a number of rental units out of circulation, whether for a short or extended term is uncertain; the Elm Street development in Lakeport Square has started with the demolition of a mixed-use complex and a move to empty the large apartment building next to it prior to the plan for its demolition to make way for parking (the word “gentrify” has been used in connection with this development, so the net loss of rental units will be likely be those affordable to the workforce). To be sure, adequate parking in the Lakeport Square vicinity has long been a problem for businesses, but to this point there has been no plan put forward to replace those affordable rental units.
This movement, combined with a long-standing need in Laconia for more affordable rental units, has meant that those seeking rental units are having more difficulty in finding them, and this situation has just been made worse by the recent heating up of the real estate market. It is time for the city of Laconia to revisit its planning and zoning rules and regulations with an eye towards improving the conditions for those developers looking to build more affordable housing (which under the federal definition means a household should be paying no more than 30 percent of its adjusted gross income for rent and utilities), particularly in the core areas of Laconia, Lakeport and Weirs Beach (don’t forget them!) with easing of density limitations.
There have been indications that younger generations are not looking so much toward the multi-bedroom house with two-car garage on a large lot model of housing, but are a more mobile population looking for a variety of rental opportunities convenient to urban amenities and close to their places of employment. Providing affordable rental units that fit this description may well be a means for attracting a younger, more diverse entry-level workforce to the Lakes Region.
Robert Harrington
Laconia
