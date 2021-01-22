To The Daily Sun,
This newspaper recently published a short piece which I wrote about Constitutional rights, how they work, what they mean, and what duties our people owe to the Constitution. Among the thoughts in the piece was this one: “The right to free speech demands that what you say . . . may not incite to riot.”
At this moment I am watching hundreds of people storm the U.S. Capitol building, breaking windows, defying legitimate police, mocking the institutions of my country, and demonstrating that they do not understand the first thing about the law or about how our society works.
I have seen this sort of thing before, although on a smaller scale.
As a young federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, one of my duties was to handle political protest cases. Most of them happened at the White House, which attracts all manner of lunatics with grievances real and imagined. One group released cockroaches in the State Dining Room before an official dinner. Another group threw animal blood on the Presidential Flag which contained stitches made by every First Lady since the flag was created. Others threw a goat onto the North Lawn, climbed the fence, and explained to the Secret Service that they needed to get their goat back.
Some of the stories are amusing, others simply sad, all unnecessary. I prosecuted these cases. Sometimes it was a single person, sometimes it was more than a hundred. But in none of the cases was anyone injured, was the life of elected officials at serious risk, was anyone shot in the neck.
Today’s violent assault on our seat of government is of an entirely different magnitude. It did not happen because anyone’s rights were violated. It happened because there are those among us who believe that their rights are more important than those of others, more important than the law, more important than our precious Constitution.
You have a right to protest. You do not have a right to riot.
You have a right to free speech. You do not have a right to lie.
You have a right to vote. You do not have a right to win.
We have a society. We behave by the rules and honor them, or we don’t have a society.
You are either a protector and defender of our Constitution, or you are not. If you are not, you are derelict, or even criminal. These are the things we should teach in our schools, the things we failed to teach this ignorant crowd of democracy’s enemies.
Do they think that this is what it looks like when we Make America Great?
Robert E. McDaniel
Meredith
