To The Daily Sun,
When I recently read an opinion column written by Jeff Robbins concerning President Joe Biden being "instrumental in reinvigorating America's capacity to lead", I thought Jeff to be an alien (from another universe, not another country).
Thankfully, you listed his "credentials" and that put things in perspective for me, and I'm sure most level headed people who read his piece. That is, assuming any other level headed person read it to the end.
Thank you also for your NEW letters policy, limiting submissions to 300 words or I would've probably gone on a rant. Clearly Jeff was trolling for a reaction. Any attention is better than no attention to these people, and 300 words is more than enough.
Robert Cristando
Wolfeboro
