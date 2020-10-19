To The Daily Sun,
A while back I got some needed advice after experiencing major panic attacks over having my nose blocked with splints and unable to breathe through my nose for a week following surgery. Someone told me to face my fears. He walked me through all the facts and possibilities and that knowing the true facts would help ease my anxiety.
The same advice applies to many that say “Well I don’t like Trump but if Biden gets in, this country is going to turn socialist, run over with immigrants, etc.” Most Trump supporters are not driven by enthusiasm for Trump but by fear of what could happen if the other side wins.
Fear 1- Immigrants are criminals, rapists, etc. I taught, became vice principal and then principal of an inner-city high school. I’ve met tens of thousands of immigrants over 30 years in a school that had an 80 percent a minority-majority population. As VP I found it refreshing to meet parents of Latino students concerning discipline of their child. Most mothers only had to give their child a look to convey their embarrassment and displeasure at being there. They often come from places where teachers are highly respected and often not questioned. The Mexican and Guatemalan parents and students where among the warmest, kindest, friendliest, hard-working, decent Christians I have ever met. This is who they are at their core. While America needs a clear, legal path to citizenship, why would Trump portray them this way? My long, intimate experience tells me he’s feeding your fear.
Fear 2: Biden and the Democrats will turn America into a socialist nation. While Sanders and Warren are enough to scare anyone, Biden has clearly distanced himself from their far-left views. The politics are that Biden needs broad electoral support but he’s not going to follow a socialist agenda once in office. He knows that mainstream America is not out on the fringes of either party. He openly mocked the notion of being labeled a socialist by Trump. He has openly denounced rioting and looting. He has openly and publicly stated that he does not support de-funding police. Despite these open truths, Trump continues to falsely label Biden to keep your fear and anxiety high.
Fear is a strong motivator. Donald Trump is a master at fueling fear. Just actively listen to what he says at any of his rallies — ask yourself with each comment is it fear based or solution based? He creates false conspiracies to make you fear and hate anyone who might be different to keep you in his pocket. Your fears give him a free ride from solving our nation’s problems.
It doesn’t take a psychologist to see that Trump’s main platform for re-election is to make you afraid of the other side. Take an honest look at Trump’s stereotypical pandering and it’s clear who the scary guy really is. Look for the truth — or be controlled by your fear.
Robert Buontempo, Jr.
Gilmanton Iron Works
