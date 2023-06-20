To The Daily Sun,

This is in response to Andy Wilson, who professes to be a Christian minister but apparently is limited in his heart regarding the love, compassion and teachings of the Christ he claims to follow. I’m not a biblical scholar but apparently parts of Christian teachings such as “Love one another as I have loved you” or “Love your neighbor as yourself” doesn’t reverberate in his message. The undiscriminating, boundless love Christ showed to all believers and nonbelievers alike also doesn’t fit into the narrative. People who run this judgmental narrative actually drive the LGBTQ community away from spirituality, making them feel disconnected, unwelcome, unworthy and unaccepted by a higher power.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.