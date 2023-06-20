This is in response to Andy Wilson, who professes to be a Christian minister but apparently is limited in his heart regarding the love, compassion and teachings of the Christ he claims to follow. I’m not a biblical scholar but apparently parts of Christian teachings such as “Love one another as I have loved you” or “Love your neighbor as yourself” doesn’t reverberate in his message. The undiscriminating, boundless love Christ showed to all believers and nonbelievers alike also doesn’t fit into the narrative. People who run this judgmental narrative actually drive the LGBTQ community away from spirituality, making them feel disconnected, unwelcome, unworthy and unaccepted by a higher power.
The gay community has suffered many forms of persecution, driven by fear and ignorance over the course of history. That persecution is weaved into Mr. Wilson’s message. The LGBTQ group uses a rainbow flag to symbolize a united pride in who they are (as God made them) and to proclaim a universal love and acceptance that unfortunately others deny them. They are not shunning anyone but clearly, as evidenced by Mr. Wilson’s letter, the opposite is true. City Hall wouldn’t get requests to fly rainbow flags if more people emulated Christ. If you believe that your faith cannot allow you to accept them for who they are, then you can at least “take the plank out of your own eye” and stop making false claims and openly commending acts that work toward marginalizing others who do not meet your religious benchmark. Be sure that such a divisive letter will not bring “those people” any closer to God.
