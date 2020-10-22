To The Daily Sun,
We are writing in support of Diane Hanley for N.H. House Representatives. Diane has extensive experience working on issues that affect our economy, our beautiful lakes. She has served on the Laconia and Gilford Conservation committees. She can be relied on to keep our lakes clean and beautiful. She Is a founding member and former president of the WOW Trail and is the current president of the Lake Winnipesaukee Association.
Quite the resume! She is also a consenus builder. We need Diane in Concord!
Robert & Mary Pomeroy
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.