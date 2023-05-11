To anyone who is willing to look, the person who occasionally inhabits the Oval Office in the White House is suffering from clinical dementia. My intentions are not to insult, but to inform. Perhaps this was not as obvious two and a half years ago, but now it’s right there front and center.
The fact that President Joe Biden announced his candidacy in a slick video that barely features him is indicative of his total inability to say anything off-the-cuff.
Sadly, he has difficulties reading from paper or a teleprompter as shown by his reading of stage directions (e.g., saying “repeat this” and then repeating the sentence or spelling: "eight” “eigh”).
I am aware that President Donald Trump was and is brash. So stipulated. At least he actually could speak freestyle, answered questions without cheat sheets, was frequently available, and didn’t go home every weekend to hide.
While I still prefer that someone else gets the Republican nomination, I would never vote for someone as ill as Biden.
A quick thanks to Mike Luckovich for his hyperbolic cartoon of April 18. Adding to the lamestream media’s 24/7/365 coverage of shootings at gun-free schools, this sort of fear-mongering virtually acts as an advertisement for mentally ill individuals to express their grievances at more “gun-free zones.” Of course, the assailant always seems to have a gun, eh?
I close with a thought for Mr. Rick DeMark (April 27 letter): If you are in need of police services, you might not want to call them. They have those icky guns that you believe will cause the destruction of our country. Or, are you warm to the idea that only the state has firearms? I can suggest a few countries where that is the case.
