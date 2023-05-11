To The Daily Sun,

To anyone who is willing to look, the person who occasionally inhabits the Oval Office in the White House is suffering from clinical dementia. My intentions are not to insult, but to inform. Perhaps this was not as obvious two and a half years ago, but now it’s right there front and center.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.