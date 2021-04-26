To The Daily Sun,
Why do so many of our fellow citizens not trust the media? Let’s take a peek.
Where is the follow-up to President Joe Biden, responding to a supposedly unscripted question at his press conference, saying that he can answer after he finds the card? Remember a “hard-hitting” journalist asking the president if his “kindness” is the cause of the surge at the Southern border? That disappeared.
The left-wing Washington Post reported that, in 2019, police shot 14 unarmed Black people. Why do so many people, both Black and white, believe that hundreds, or even a thousand, Blacks are murdered every year by police? Could it be media bias?
We have endlessly heard that the event on Jan. 6, was a deadly riot at which Officer Brian Sicknick was bludgeoned to death with a fire extinguisher. Also that people died due to Trump’s speech. Now we know that Officer Sicknick had returned to his office that afternoon and actually died from two unrelated strokes. Where are the corrections, media?
Speaking of Jan. 6, why are the Feds putting so much effort to find every last person who only “breached” the Capitol while prosecutors in places like Portland are releasing [alleged] criminals who burned, looted, and assaulted? Which group really caused more damage and injuries? Compared to the number of people who entered the building, the Capitol “riot” was mostly peaceful.
One more. We know now that only one person’s death was caused by another person: Ashli Babbitt, who was really unarmed. She was shot by a Capitol police officer, I guess. I don’t know because the media, who can’t wait five minutes to report an officer’s name when the victim is Black, hasn’t told us who shot and killed her. What difference, at this point, does it make? The U.S. Justice Department isn’t charging the officer. Why is that? Didn’t said officer have less-than-lethal options? You know, like when that 16-year-old was trying to stab another girl in the neck?
Where are follow-up the stories on: the black ex-cop who allegedly murdered three people in Austin; the Syrian Muslim who allegedly murdered 10 innocents in a Boulder grocery; the follower of the Nation of Islam who murdered a Capitol officer; the black teenage girls (not prosecuted) who caused the death of a Pakistani immigrant; LeBron James’ tweet? All down the memory hole.
Why is Adam Toledo described as a “frightened child?” This 13-year-old had not been home in two days, he was a reputed gang member, illegally possessed and used a handgun, and dropped it behind a fence a fraction of second before he was shot by an officer.
Since we’re constantly told that Black lives matter, here are two that are gone: 3-year-old Charissa Powell in Houston and 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams in Chicago. Where is the outrage? Where are the protests? Are those absent, like their stories, because the assailants weren’t police? That’s my guess.
I’m out of room this week.
Rick Notkin
Gilford
Log In
