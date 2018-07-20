Please help elect Rick Notkin State Representative in Belknap County District 2 (Gilford and Meredith) in the Republican primary. Rick supports the fight against tax growth and barriers to business. He will support and defend both the N.H. and U.S. constitutions. As a retired nurse he does not just talk the talk when it comes to caring for people, he has walked the walk. He supports your freedoms and your rights.
Rick Notkin will work for your right to choose the best school for your situation. He supports your right to keep and bear arms. He is in favor of holding the size of government to what is necessary to the proper purposes of government. If you are concerned with government transparency and accountability Rick Notkin should be working for you as State Representative from District 2.
If you would like more information about candidate Rick Notkin you can reach him at Notkin4NH@gmail.com or you can like him on Facebook at Rick Notkin for NH.
Vote for Rick Notkin in the Republican primary for State Representative in the Belknap County District 2.
Marc Abear
Meredith
