To The Daily Sun,
Let me see if I understand this.
A big issue with former President Trump is that he accepted, fostered, and/or encouraged a “cult of personality.”
Remember former President Obama who was going to heal and unify the country? Remember the online video of leftist celebrities pledging to serve him, rather than the country? I do.
So how did Joe Biden, who didn’t really run a campaign, rack up more votes than did Obama?
The media blatantly shilled for Biden while simultaneously trashing Trump. When Biden did appear, he managed to insult potential voters (e.g., “lying dog-faced pony soldier”, “I don’t work for you”). C’mon man, that doesn’t sound like a winning strategy.
In case you missed it, Time Magazine did a story on the cabal that “fortified” the election so that the preferred candidate would win. It’s an informative article.
Here’s an interesting point: Jonathan Turley was quoted on the website The Hill as noting that it was “implausible that the huge increase in mail-in ballots didn’t suffer any major glitches.” Hmm.
On to the letters.
I only support peaceable protests. However, Mary Ann Drapcho (2/11) actually compared the troubles at the Capitol on Jan. 6 with the terrorist attacks of 9/11/01 when thousands of people were killed. Unbelievable. So far, only one death is directly attributable to Jan. 6: an unarmed Air Force veteran was shot and killed by a Capitol officer. Where’s the outrage? The cause of death of Officer Sicknick, who was able to return to his office, has not been determined. The other three people apparently died from medical, not traumatic, causes. Please get a grip.
J. Michael Bureau (1/12) mentioned President Biden’s “several executive orders.” Is several the same as 50 plus? I think not. I recall candidate Biden criticizing Trump’s EOs saying, “Things you can’t do by executive order unless you’re a dictator.” (Sentence structure in the original.)
Michael Sweet (2/13) compared abortion to the application of the federal death penalty. Then he misquoted the sixth (not fifth) Commandment as “thou shalt not kill.” It’s actually thou shalt not murder, murder being the taking of innocent life. The vast majority of executed criminals are guilty of heinous crimes. Could he share with us what crime a baby in the womb might have committed?
I tried unsuccessfully to follow James Ververka’s letter (2/13). Other than his lack of love for Trump (aka Orange Man Bad), I’m not clear on the points that he was trying to make. He did leave a couple of the Trump policies off of his “poof” list. The best economy in 50 years (before the shut downs), impossible peace & trade agreements in the Middle East (now at risk), and Operation Warp Speed that got 2 COVID vaccines rolling by December (that the Biden administration apparently ignored, insisting that Trump left no plan).
Oh, and Trump was acquitted in the Senate. Again. That’s 0 for 2, Democrats.
Food for thought.
Rick Notkin
Gilford
