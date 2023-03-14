Recently (Feb. 25), the Sun had articles that offered an interesting contrast as well as some points to ponder.
One piece recounted how members of Rainbow Reload, an LGBT gun group like the longer standing Pink Pistols, were recognizing that there are physical dangers in the world and they were learning to use the most effective self-defense tool — a firearm.
Setting aside the possibly inflated statistics of attacks on group members, I applaud their efforts. Anyone living in close proximity with other humans or animals should acknowledge that the risk of facing a potentially deadly attack is never zero.
The double-edged sword aspect here is that, statistically, most members of this group will vote for Statists (e.g., Democrats) whose frequently stated goal is to restrict private ownership of these very tools. Perhaps like too many people, they believe that their guns will still be allowed.
In contrast, another piece outlined the Jewish Federation of NH’s response to the anti-Semitic graffiti in Portsmouth. Are the Jews going to prepare for a potential attack that goes beyond spray paint on walls and learn to use firearms? Nope. They’re going to virtue signal and deliver flowers.
I’ve got nothing against flowers. I like flowers. But, like the useless slogans such as “hate has no home here,” this is a feel-good act. The thankfully tiny minority of people who carry hate in their hearts are unlikely to be shown the error of their beliefs. I really feel sorry for people who have unfounded hate for others.
Last item, Mike Lukovich’s attempt at a point (Feb. 28) shows a Republican refusing a book containing truth and tolerance. The left has clearly demonstrated that they are the party of untruths and intolerance (e.g., Hunter’s laptop, lab leak, cancel culture).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.