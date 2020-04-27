To The Daily Sun,
According to Andrew Cuomo, history will judge us on how we dealt with the Wuhan flu. He wanted to do everything that he could. Then he played the “ultimate” card: save one life, and it will all be worth it.
Really?
There seem to be far more questions than answers regarding the effects of COVID-19. Let’s posit that the medical experts are doing their best and that their models lean towards presenting a “worse case” scenario. It is now clear that there is much that they still don’t know.
First we were told that masks are useless. Then we were told that masks must be reserved for medical providers. (Why, if they’re useless?) Then we were told that masks don’t protect the wearer from others. Now we’re told that masks can protect you.
Differing methods of counting COVID-19 cases and deaths gives us no clear denominator or numerator. So, we may never know the actual lethality.
The purpose of “social distancing” was NEVER to reduce overall number of infections or deaths. It was to “flatten the curve” to avoid overwhelming the hospital systems with a huge rush of patients. Well, even NYC’s hospitals have not been overrun.
We were told that this stay-at-home period would just be: a couple of weeks. Now we’re looking at another 12-18 months, while a vaccine is developed. Hmm, what sort of country would be left after another 18 months of shut-down? I shudder to think of it. Food for thought, Mr. Weinrib. Staying away from groups of people also diminishes the ability of “herd immunity” to reduce the virus’ available hosts.
The loose definition of “essential business” is providing an opportunity for petty government tyrants. San Clemente, CA used tons of sand to fill in a skate park. Michigan’s governor has forbidden stores from selling garden seeds. Los Angeles’ mayor has threatened to shut off the power and water of people who don’t stay at home. Several governors have demanded that gun stores close while allowing liquor stores to remain open. NYC’s mayor has established a snitch line where you can report your neighbors. What country does that remind you of?
State power only ratchets in one direction: towards increased power.
The Constitution has no provisions for suspension of rights during a pandemic. Our natural rights can’t just be tossed aside. We still have the right to assemble, to worship, and to petition the government. The people who create a binary choice here (more lockdown or more deaths) don’t see the big picture. Lost jobs have dragged us from record low unemployment to a near record high. An increased number of suicides and drug overdoses has been correlated with increased unemployment. What number of deaths is “acceptable” to support the restrictions? Food for thought, Ms. Larson.
I think that it is time to get our wonderful country back on track, if we can. Printing money without backing is not the answer, unless the goals are to increase the state’s power and to accustom citizens’ dependency on the state. That is simply unacceptable.
Rick Notkin
Gilford
