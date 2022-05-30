To The Daily Sun,
It’s time for another trip down the Left’s Hypocrisy Highway. With so many topics, it’s difficult to stay current. In no particular order:
Per Jen Psaki, President Joe Biden said that protesting outside Supreme Court justices’ homes is understandable because the protesters are “hurt, angry, and passionate”. Why didn’t the people who protested on Jan. 6, receive the same empathy?
Why isn’t it insurrection when Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says that the current abortion case at the Supreme Court is a “call to arms” (May 10)?
A recent letter noted that Biden is decreasing the deficit by $1.5 trillion. Did he do that by injecting $1.5 trillion into the money supply? Back to math class.
Creating money out of nothing and adding it to the money supply without a concurrent increase in goods and services inflates the money supply. That is the definition of inflation. Prices of existing goods and services will be increased to match the new money. Economics 101.
If greedy gas companies are responsible for the huge gas prices now, was it companies’ largess responsible for the low prices during the Trump administration?
Why are consumers blaming the Democrats for the high gas prices? Is it because Secretary Jennifer Granholm stated that the Biden administration is “committed to reducing the use of oil and gas”? Inquiring minds want to know.
Why is it OK that Biden is open to meet with Kim Jong Un (Wall Street Journal, May 23) but it’s some sort of admiration when Trump wanted to meet with Xi?
That’s all for now, folks. Stay tuned for more.
Rick Notkin
Gilford
