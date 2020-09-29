To The Daily Sun,
I’ve a few responses to cover:
Michael Hatch (Sept. 15) nailed it. As indelicate as President Trump can be, Joe Biden can barely get three cohesive sentences out without a teleprompter. I’m saddened to see a man with dementia still running for president. Anyone who has experienced dementia in their family can see this. A question: Can anyone support Mr. Biden as president without mentioning Mr. Trump?
Where does Jane Westlake (Sept. 18) gets her “news.” I have seen no evidence that violence and rioting has been perpetrated by “right-wing extremists” or “white supremacists.” The BLM and Antifa movements have been boasting of their efforts to tear down the system. Antifa members wear their uniforms and BLM carries their signs. Where is your evidence that Kyle Rittenhouse was with any militia when he went to Kenosha (where he worked) in an attempt to protect property and provide medical aid? Should no one be able to defend themselves when being physically attacked? Watch the videos and you’ll see that the attacker who was shot in his arm had his pistol pointed at Kyle.
First I would like to thank Natt King (Sept. 23) for his service. Next, where does he get his “news?” Mr. Trump’s alleged insults towards the military have been clearly debunked. A politician mocking opponents? Not that shocking. The “offered bounty” for the deaths of U.S. troops was debunked. Trump’s “affection and tolerance” for Mr. Putin was debunked when he gave military aid to Ukraine. I remember then-President Obama informing Putin from that he would be more flexible after he was re-elected. Can you support your “gung ho for Joe” stance without mentioning Trump?
Julien Davis’ (Sept. 23) “news” source needs improvement. The federal agents in fatigue uniforms were sent to Portland to protect a federal courthouse — well within their job description. It’s ironic that Mr. Davis refers to Hitler’s Brown Shirts since the fascistic Antifa & BLM are the groups harassing and terrorizing people trying to save their businesses or drive down a street. It was a lovely touch blaming Mr. Trump for the Covid deaths. Wasn’t he the same man who, after restricting flights from China. was called a racist?
Kudos to Marianne Plenge (Sept 23) for dismantling the Democratic nominee’s platform.
I see that Cathy Dumais (Sept. 25), who espouses telling the truth, is okay with passing along untruths and misstatements. The report that Mr. Trump spoke badly about our troops (verified by anonymous sources) was thoroughly debunked by two dozen people who actually gave their names. Can she share her evidence that Trump’s “lies result[ed] in people dying”? Inquiring minds want to know.
Luther Drake (Sept. 25) shared the same false story about Mr. Trump and the troops. I would like to thank him for his service. U.S. military members can’t always control who is sitting in the oval office. Instead they serve the ideals that created this wonderful country.
Rick Notkin
Gilford
