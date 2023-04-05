We have repeatedly heard complaints of how our federal government is out of control, but there is great news. There is a way the American people can take back their government and limit the powers of the federal government. It is by using Article V of the U.S. Constitution, which is in the original documents we hold dear to our freedoms.
In studying this matter, I have encountered some objections to a Convention of States called out through Article V. There is a serious misunderstanding of the intent and purpose of Article V of the U.S. Constitution. The Convention of States and a Constitutional Convention are two entirely different things.
Article V gives the states the same rights as the federal government to propose amendments and not implement them at will. In addition, Congress shall set the time and place of an inter-state amendment-proposing convention after two-thirds of the states submit a resolution declaring the same topics.
Amendments can only be proposed, not enacted. Congress verifies the amendments coming out of that convention, assuring they are on the topics pre-determined in the resolutions from the state legislatures. Once verified, Congress chooses the method of ratification. Three-fourths of the states in our great Republic approve or deny all amendment proposals. It is a carefully guarded and protected process.
The Convention of States resolution cannot expand the scope of the federal government. Its purpose is to limit the federal government, as you can see in the three subject matters proposed: fiscal restraints on the federal government, term limits on Congress and federal officials, and limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government. Inalienable rights are not listed in these resolutions for consideration. There have been no “runaway” conventions as feared.
