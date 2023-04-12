To The Daily Sun,
There are two very important issues coming up for voters at Moultonborough's town meeting.
To The Daily Sun,
There are two very important issues coming up for voters at Moultonborough's town meeting.
The Hub: Over the past decade or more, we have been asked multiple times to build a high-priced, high-maintenance and unnecessarily large community center. Even in the best of times, there is no need to revisit this project. It is distressing to consider how many taxpayer dollars we have already spent on repeated attempts to convince voters that this is a "need," not just a "want." With inflation at 8% or more, used cars selling for what new cars cost last year, weekly grocery bills rising and airline seat prices skyrocketing, this observer believes we don't need a 36,000-square-foot, $15+ million project that we will be paying for over the next 30 years. To put this in perspective, 36,000 square feet is about five times the size of a Dollar General store or seven times the size of the building that currently occupies the former Lions property. And two pools? Really?
As we enter a worldwide recession of uncertain duration, Moultonborough does not need another Taj Mahal.
SB 2: There have also been attempts to adopt the SB 2 form of voting for all registered voters and all ballot items. A deliberative session would be held a month or so before the vote, serving as the meeting where anyone interested could attend and make adjustments, much like in a town meeting. However, the voting booth or absentee ballot would be where all voters would cast their votes on all ballot items a few weeks after the deliberative session. This is a much fairer way to poll the people of Moultonborough. The current system is nearly 250 years old. SB 2 has already been adopted in 72 New Hampshire towns, 65 local schools, and 19 regional school systems.
Rick Heath
Moultonborough
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have you experimented with artificial intelligence software? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.