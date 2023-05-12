“Postponed” said the moderator. And with that the crowd that had spent hours checking in (with some well-deserved grumbling) left the Moultonborough Academy Auditorium in an orderly fashion, leaving the would-be town meeting behind.
The moderator failed to consider the number of people, both pro and con, coming to vote on several hot-button issues. A look at Tuesday’s ballot (open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) voting for selectboard, et al, there were 1,351 ballots cast. That’s over 27% of the town’s total population. Take out non-voter population (unregistered and underage) and that percentage goes to numbers we have not seen in Moultonborough in years. Armed with that information and knowing all the hot-button issues that would be at the town meeting later in the week, there would be a record crowd at that venue as well. Well, the 750 or so seats were filled long before the lines of voters were all accounted for.
That responsibility lies square on the shoulders of the moderator. Town moderators have absolute authority of and therefore responsibility for the election and town meetings. Accommodations could have been extended to the cafeteria or the gymnasiumas they have done in the past. Shame on the powers to be. So, a couple suggestions for the reconvened meeting (whenever that may be). Keep the meeting in Moultonborough — we don’t need to go to Sandwich for a Moultonborough meeting. Use the facilities we have in place. Don’t start a meeting at 6 p.m. when you know the level of controversy for multiple articles is hot to really hot.
Oddly enough, on the ballot at this year’s town meeting is SB 2. If Moultonborough was already an SB 2 town, this would never have happened. There could not be a clearer example calling for SB-2.
