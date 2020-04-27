To The Daily Sun,
The Moultonborough School Board (MSB) and Board of Selectmen (BoS) have a real dilemma on their hands. They thought they had the latest absurd spending issues and bond proposal wrapped up and shovel ready for a huge expansion of public facilities at the taxpayer’s expense. Then COVID-19 came along and changed their plans.
The annual town and school meetings, usually taking place in March on a long Saturday (even a break for lunch), were postponed twice now, until May 30 — that is if the state relaxes the COVID-19 limited gathering rules. At this time the only proposal they seem to have is to occupy the Moultonborough Academy BALL FIELD to accommodate the estimated 450 souls who would be expected. Assuming they would erect tents to cover the 17,000 sq. ft. (their figure) required by the six feet of separation rule, that would be quite a feat at the very least. How about other factors like parking (200+ cars) as well as distant walking, mosquitoes, cold/hot (May 30 could be either here in N.H.), acoustics and the less than comfortable folding chairs (you know the kind that like to sink into soggy ground)… and the list goes on.
Here is a suggestion. AUSTRAILIAN BALLOT. Have the town and SAU clerks mail to each registered voter the applications for absentee ballots with a reasonable time frame for them to apply for and receive the BALLOT FOR THE WARRANT ARTICLES and a copy of the town and school report. Then they get to fill out the ballot in the privacy and comfort of their homes and return them by a date that would be established. That would give all the letter writers and interested groups time to get their sides of the issues aired. If this all sounds like a labor-intensive deal remember… the town and school employees that are working with greatly reduced hours. Time to pitch in.
Originally I thought this might be too far “outside the box” for the BoS and MSB to deal with until I saw that the RivenDell School District has already planned that very same thing. For those of you who have never heard of Rivendell SAU, and those who may have but need a reminder, RivenDell is a school district in the Upper Conn. River Valley that encompasses an area that includes 4 rural towns (Orford, NH, Fairlee, West Fairlee and Vershire, VT) IN TWO STATES — Vermont and New Hampshire. So for them to get this done, they had to get two states, two counties and four towns to ALL AGREE. All we need in Moultonborough is to have Moultonborough BoS and MSB agree. By their efforts, RivenDell has already cleared that path of legal obstruction for us.
That sounds like a lot more reasonable solution than what the BoS and MSB have in mind, doesn’t it? We might even have more voter participation.
Rick Heath
Moultonborough
