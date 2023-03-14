In the Saturday edition of the Daily Sun a citizen from Gilmanton announced her write-in candidacy for a seat on Gilmanton School Board. She would have been the only choice running against a “woke, self-proclaimed socialist,” as she put it, who was otherwise uncontested. However, The Sun somehow titled her letter as from Gilford, diverting many eyes from the Gilmanton contest. Since this was Saturday’s edition and the elections will be all but over before any apology could be offered the damage is done. Intentionally or not, it makes for a sure win for the lefty socialist.
Same edition, the Daily Sun continues its infatuation with political mudslinger Mike Luckovich by publishing another of his left-wing fallacies with Trump in jail. With dozens of political cartoonists out there on both sides of the aisle, it should be easy to offer a wider variety. Yet the Daily Sun continues its near monopoly for this nasty, inappropriate cartoonist.
I made my feelings known years ago and that along with others of like mind spurned a moratorium on all political cartoons. I didn’t then nor would I want now that punishment as a repeat exercise. Mix it up some. Twice month would be a good start for Luckovich. As it is now, he occupies way more than half of that page.
With all that, the Daily Sun is asking what cartoon should replace Dilbert. Dilbert, really? Because of one reader’s comment?
Good luck, Ms. Ward. You sound like a great candidate.
