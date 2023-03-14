To The Daily Sun,

In the Saturday edition of the Daily Sun a citizen from Gilmanton announced her write-in candidacy for a seat on Gilmanton School Board. She would have been the only choice running against a “woke, self-proclaimed socialist,” as she put it, who was otherwise uncontested. However, The Sun somehow titled her letter as from Gilford, diverting many eyes from the Gilmanton contest.  Since this was Saturday’s edition and the elections will be all but over before any apology could be offered the damage is done. Intentionally or not, it makes for a sure win for the lefty socialist.    

