As kids growing up, do you remember trips to the store and finding two things you really wanted, but your parents said, "You can have one but not both"? We have a shopping trip going on in Moultonborough, and the decision is coming up on May 11 at 6 p.m. As kids, we had to decide on one before we got to the checkout lady.
Looking at the warrant/budget for Town Meeting, we are being tempted by a choice of adding $1 million per year for a more full-time fire/rescue department or that really nice bauble called The HUB (priced somewhere between $17 million and $20 million for startup costs and then $1 million, give or take, per year for staffing, management and upkeep).
Over the five decades that I have been a resident of Moultonborough, citizens have relied heavily on volunteer fire/rescue personnel to be the first responders to lake drownings, chainsaw accidents, strokes, car accidents, etc. Have you ever been on Route 25 and had to pull over for a fire truck and a backup rescue squad vehicle? Chances are it was a volunteer driving one or both of those rigs.
Volunteer: A person who leaves their job at a moment's notice, rushes to the fire station to attend to their obligation to the people of Moultonborough.
Moultonborough taxpayers, we need to keep up with the times and provide this town with full-time and paid fire/rescue personnel. When you hear that siren passing you, one will be a police officer and the next two will likely be volunteer firefighters.
We cannot afford, in times of recession and high inflation, the "want" of a 36,000-square-foot HUB. We do need an expanded fire rescue with paid personnel.
