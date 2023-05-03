To The Daily Sun,

As kids growing up, do you remember trips to the store and finding two things you really wanted, but your parents said, "You can have one but not both"? We have a shopping trip going on in Moultonborough, and the decision is coming up on May 11 at 6 p.m. As kids, we had to decide on one before we got to the checkout lady.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.