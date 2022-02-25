To The Daily Sun,
On March 8, voters in Meredith, Center Harbor and Sandwich will be given the opportunity to vote for their choice of school board members. The choice is between electing experienced, proven, and responsive school board members that have successfully navigated our schools through the ongoing pandemic and other significant challenges, or choosing to up-end the future of Inter-Lakes Schools by electing inexperienced candidates who have cloaked their motivations behind the rhetoric of “parent choice”.
It is hard to argue with the words “parent choice” but make no mistake these words have become a lightning rod for those who don’t accept the wisdom and greater good of keeping our children and communities healthy with science, protocol, masking and vaccines. These words rally the forces behind banning books and teaching subjects that may be uncomfortable but must be taught if we are to advance as a society. These words fan intolerance veiled in words like liberty. These words have been used in our New Hampshire Legislature to debate and pass laws that: demand “teacher loyalty” to a specific ideological position; erode core teaching standards and divert public tax dollars to private and religious schools.
I believe that the current school board members up for re-election, Charles Hanson of Center Harbor, Mark Billings of Meredith, Duncan E. Porter-Zuckerman of Sandwich and Howard Cunningham running for the At-Large seat have all contributed to a long list of accomplishments that prove their depth of experience, knowledge, capabilities and their sincere caring and responsibility for all people in our communities. Some of those accomplishments include; forming and using a COVID Task Force that has included parents and health care experts; listening to parents concerns about masks and adjusting mask policies while keeping the school population and our community healthy; keeping a lid on expenses while dealing with increasing special needs costs, rising external costs and a declining school population; planning for needed infrastructure upgrades and unanticipated repairs; moving schools to net zero energy consumption and deftly carrying on while dealing with severe shortages of teachers substitutes and bus drivers.
For me, the current school board has done a great job and the candidates I listed above deserve your support and vote. Don’t be swayed by the rhetoric of “parent choice”.
Rick DeMark
Meredith
