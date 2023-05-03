To The Daily Sun,
Earth Day just passed but this week, May 1-5, is Energy Week. Think about what you can do to save money and help us all attain a more sustainable energy future. Here are some ideas:
1. Go to nhenergyweek.org for a list of events happening in New Hampshire this week.
2. Download the EN-ROADS Climate Solutions Simulator at climateinteractive.org/en-roads and test various climate solutions and their effect on reducing the Earth’s CO2 and temperature.
3. Combine your daily car trips to reduce your consumption of gasoline.
4. Go to nhsaves.com to see if you qualify for energy-saving improvements to your home or business.
5. Mow a little less grass this summer.
6. Plant a tree to sequester a little more carbon.
7. Join and support organizations working hard to improve NH’s energy future like Clean Energy NH, the NH Network and Citizens Climate Lobby.
Rick DeMark
Meredith
