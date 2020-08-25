To The Daily Sun,
The strategy of the Republican Party here in the Lakes Region, around New Hampshire, in Congress and in the White House is clear, instill as much fear, hate and distrust as possible so that people won’t vote. They figure that is how they hold on to power.
From the opinion pages of this paper, all over social and cable media, and the national stage of the Republican Convention all you see and hear is calculated to make you mistrust science, fear your neighbor and hold our institutions of government in contempt. Their war on the Post Office is a tactic to prevent you from voting. Their lies that protests are about lawlessness and not cries for necessary systemic change are meant to fill you with fear.
Their refusal to listen and practice science based practices to beat this pandemic is contemptible. Over 170,000 people have died. The safe opening of our schools and businesses is in disarray. The Republican Party right into the Oval Office has been taken over by anti-science, hate mongers and conspiracy theorists. Some of these factions promote overt racism and violence.
My father, who was a staunch Goldwater Republican, I believe, is rolling over in his grave by this disgusting turn of direction from what his party once stood for. Thankfully, there is a growing number of Republicans and independents that recognize this situation as a threat to our democracy and are supporting Democratic candidates up and down the ballot.
We have a primary coming up on September 8 and a national election in November. Belknap County is lucky to have a full slate of forward thinking, science trusting, socially-minded Democratic Party candidates running to represent you. Voting is simple. Voting is your obligation. Make your plan to vote Democratic. If you don’t know how to vote absentee or in person get directions from the N.H. Secretary of State’s office or your town clerk. It is simple, we might be able to keep this democracy if you vote.
Rick DeMark
Meredith
