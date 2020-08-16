To The Daily Sun,
Covid 19 has created a unique opportunity for you to get directly involved in the process to oust Trump and the entire the current administration, hold on to the House and retake the Senate by electing the Biden/Harris ticket, re-electing Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Congresswoman Annie Kuster and Congressman Chris Pappas.
Our families, communities and country depend on this. In N.H. we need to hold on to the House, Senate and Governors Council and oust Governor Sununu.
This week begins the Democratic National Convention and you can join national and statewide events on your PC or smart device all day long and into the evening, whatever fits your schedule. Just go to (www.nhdp.org/conventioncalendar/) to join.
Rick DeMark
Meredith
