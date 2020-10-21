To The Daily Sun,
To Voters in Gilford and Meredith:
In this election for the N.H. House you can decide if you want representatives who voted no to waiting periods and background checks for firearms; no to improve child protection laws; no to expand renewable energy programs; no to end gerrymandering; no to expand telehealth; no to increase the minimum wage to a livable wage; no to allow pharmacists to administer a Covid-19 vaccine; no to allow vote by mail; no to ensure a woman’s right to choose; and no to extend Covid-19 emergency benefits.
The list of no votes by our current reps goes on and on. Our current representatives also refused to override any of the governor's vetoes on bi-partisan backed legislation. Check their voting records. They stand for virtually doing nothing.
In stark contrast, we have the opportunity to elect candidates of distinction, intelligence and integrity in Shelley Carita, Diane Hanley, Dara McCue and Natalie Taylor to the N.H. House to be our representatives in Concord and here in Belknap County. And we can elect Bill Bolton as our state senator and re-elect Micheal Cryans as our executive councilor.
These candidates stand for honesty, integrity, family financial stability, expansion of mental health and substance abuse services, strong public education, improved access to healthcare, eliminating the downshifting of costs from the state to towns, and expanding the availability of and use of renewable energy. So, make your plan and vote either in person or absentee. Vote for candidates that stand for something and stand for you.
Rick DeMark
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.