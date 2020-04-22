To The Daily Sun,
This is a letter of thanks to our N.H. Congressional Delegation, Senators Shaheen and Hassan and Representatives Kuster and Pappas and their N.H. and Washington-based staffs for their tireless work on our behalf during this time of health and economic crisis. All have done a great job of reaching out to their constituencies with town halls, webinars, information and call-in sessions. They have prioritized people, families, health care institutions and small businesses in the crisis funding packages. Most importantly they have been truthful and humble leaders relying on facts and science. In this time of uncertainty I am grateful we have them in our corner.
Rick DeMark
Meredith
