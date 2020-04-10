To The Daily Sun,
As the scale of the social and economic devastation caused by the Covid 19 virus becomes more evident, we realize that the planning and capacity to address a pandemic is woefully lacking. We must recognize there is much more for our elected leaders to do. Towards the end of Bernie Sanders campaign, he focused his full attention on the emergency measures Congress and the states must take to allow our country to get through this storm. His set of actions are all emergency measures, not the institutional changes on which he ran his campaign. Certainly, this crisis has put a spotlight on the major systemic changes for delivering health care, providing education, protecting the labor force and much more. All that can come later.
As Congress struggles with the next phase of financial support, Sanders has offered a blueprint. You can get more detail on his recommendations at this link: (https://berniesanders.com/issues/emergency-response-coronavirus-pandemic/)
The following are the cornerstones of what I believe are the essential measures. If you agree, let your congressional and state elected officials know immediately.
1. Empower Medicare to lead the health care response to make sure everyone gets the medical help they need and our medical services have the supplies they need to do their job.
2. Establish and empower an emergency economic crisis agency to coordinate and manage the economic crisis with people, workers, families and small business as the priorities.
3. Establish and empower an oversight agency to ensure that our response to this health and economic crisis cannot be a money-making opportunity for corporate America, Wall Street or pharmaceutical companies.
Rick DeMark
Meredith
