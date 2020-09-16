To The Daily Sun,
I am a resident of Meredith and I urge all residents of Senate District 2 in Belknap County (Center Harbor, New Hampton, Sanbornton, Tilton and Meredith) to vote for Bill Bolton in November. Bill raised his four kids in Plymouth, and they all went to public school there. He has been a selectman in Plymouth since 2013 and is currently its chairman, so he understands the issues facing communities and the people who pay the taxes.
Bill is active in community affairs, including being the current chair of the Pemigewasset River Local Advisory Committee. He has also served on the Plymouth Planning Board, Conservation Commission and several organizations including the Lakes Region Planning Commission, Lakes Region Mental Health Center and Keep The Heat On ( Plymouth Area Community Closet).
Bill is civic minded and has four primary issues that he cares for deeply: education, health care, addiction treatment, and rural broadband.
As a public school advocate, he understands the need to increase funding of public pre K-12 schools. Funding education solely through property taxes puts children in communities with lower property values at an extreme disadvantage. He will work to reduce the property tax burden on taxpayers.
On health care, he supports the expansion of Medicaid, which helps thousands of N.H. residents obtain health care and mental health and addiction treatment. He knows we need more aggressive preventative measures to counteract the scourge of addiction.
In addition, Bill is an advocate for women’s health care and supports the passage of Marcy’s Law to protect victims’ rights in N.H. Lastly, he wants every NH resident to have access to broadband. In these times of isolation, remote learning and working from home, access to broadband is not luxury but a necessity. He will work to get the “last mile” of broadband done.
Make your plan to vote and vote for Bill Bolton on November 3 or on your absentee ballot.
Rick Demark
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.