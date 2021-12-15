To The Daily Sun,
I write this as a 70-year-old COVID survivor. A few of your readers insist on blaming Gov. Chris Sununu for the recent uptick in COVID cases. By my reckoning, this is unjustified. For one thing, no government at any level can solve this pandemic. Goodness knows, all around the globe governments have tried. Other than Donald Trump's Operation Warp Speed, which helped to produce vaccines in record time, no government action to date has made a dime's worth of difference. Not mask mandates, not forced business closures, not travel restrictions, not Dr. Anthony Fauci's pronouncements which have often been self-contradictory. If government was the answer, which it's not, the problem would have been solved already. It is my opinion that federal government meddling has only made matters worse. For another thing, the focus should be on rate of hospitalizations and/or deaths, not total number of cases. For example, consider the annual flu, "the science" doesn't get that right every time, either. There is little talk of number of cases: only deaths are mentioned, and media mention of those are uncommon. But every year thousands of people die of the flu, without hysterical overreactions by citizenry and government. Regarding the recent surge in cases, is it not a known fact that the number of cases goes up as the outdoor temperature drops? So the surge is no surprise and has nothing to do with ideology. Please, New Hampshire, just calm down. We have a very capable, responsible governor who deserves better than the treatment he has received from the whining peanut gallery.
Richard Tracy
Laconia
