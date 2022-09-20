The election season is in full swing and political ads abound. Candidates from both parties tend to exaggerate their accomplishments and minimize or ignore their shortcomings. Much of this is fluff and I try to filter it out, but occasionally a claim is so blatantly at odds with the truth that I can’t ignore it.
Such is the case with an ad for Sen. Maggie Hassan that I’ve seen several times recently. It features statements from supporters extolling her virtues and successes, and includes one speaker flatly stating “Maggie Hassan is a fiscal conservative.” This simply took my breath away.
Maggie claims she supports a whole host of solutions for various problems, but her positions invariably lead to more government involvement in your life, more government control over your activities, more government spending and, inevitably, higher taxes. I’m unaware of a single program where she worked to cut its cost or reduce its size. She has been a reliable vote for every major spending proposal from the Biden administration, including the infrastructure bill ($1.2 trillion), the coronavirus relief package ($1.9 trillion), the CHIPS Act ($280 billion) and the misnamed Inflation Reduction Act ($437 billion cost, offset by $737 billion in new taxes). These bills have some positive aspects, but they are invariably loaded up with all manner of progressive initiatives that are unneeded, unwanted and unaffordable. Once in place, these programs are politically impossible to modify or eliminate. They take on a life of their own, costing more with each passing year.
An honest examination of Sen. Hassan’s record clearly shows she is a typical big-government progressive. Her way is not “the New Hampshire way.” It’s not even close. Gen. Don Bolduc will work for lower spending and smaller government. He deserves our support in November.
