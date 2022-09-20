To The Daily Sun,

The election season is in full swing and political ads abound. Candidates from both parties tend to exaggerate their accomplishments and minimize or ignore their shortcomings. Much of this is fluff and I try to filter it out, but occasionally a claim is so blatantly at odds with the truth that I can’t ignore it.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.