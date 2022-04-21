To The Daily Sun,
Despite Jeff Robbins cheerleading and Bill Hemmel’s assertion “Joe Biden is a great president”, many people beg to differ. Space prevents a point-by-point rebuttal of Biden “achievements”, but following are examples of Biden administration's weak leadership:
Inflation, at a 40-year high, is not “temporary”, brought on by profligate spending, supply and distribution shortages.
Prices for gasoline and home heating fuels at record highs brought about by restrictions on energy production like cancellation of the Keystone Pipeline, reduced fracking and limitations on exploration on federal lands. The solution is to increase clean domestic and Canadian supply not release oil from the reserve, beg foreign despots or hail gas tax holidays.
Opening up our southern border to unrestricted immigration is not only a humanitarian crisis promoting smuggling, human trafficking and national security risk, but floods this country with lethal drugs enriching drug cartels and killing Americans. A president has the Constitutional duty to uphold existing immigration laws, not ignore them.
The Afghanistan withdrawal was a major foreign policy blunder and humiliation. Countless people with rights to emigrate to America were left behind despite assurances to the contrary, millions of dollars of equipment fell into the hands of the Taliban, and 13 American Marines died, because Biden withdrew troops first rather than last.
More people died in 2021 from COVID under Biden than under Trump in 2020. Shifting advice, artificial mandates and confused messaging do not indicate strong leadership.
Reengaging Iran, primary sponsor of world terrorism, in so-called anti-nuclear talks negotiated by Russia on our behalf (which has attacked Ukraine without provocation) defies credulity.
The charges of corruption pending against the Biden family including Hunter Biden and his laptop involving Russia and China remain to be seen how much they compromise foreign policy. Biden shows cognitive impairment in public speeches and appearances, and the world watches, some with concern and others with opportunities.
Richard R. Gerken
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.