To The Daily Sun,
So Jeanne Shaheen is taking credit for coronavirus stimulus money coming to New Hampshire. She delayed that money for days.
She is not her own person!
She doesn't Answer to the people of Newhampshire.
She answers to the Democrats in the House and Senate.
It's time Jeanne Shaheen left the Senate and we vote-in who can best represent the People of New Hampshire and for me that's Bryant "Corky" Messner! He tells it like it is! And thats a refreshing change from the politicking we;ve seen from Jeanne Shaheen for many many years.
Corky would be a refreshing change from the career politicians we see in Washington — working the system and doing whatever they can to serve D.C. special Interests.
Corky's Special interest is New Hampshire!
It's people and its traditions of conservatism and independence.
That's why he's getting my vote for United States Senate.
Richard Littlefield
Laconia
