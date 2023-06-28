Every once in a while, a candidate with all the best qualities and a big heart to care for everyone comes along with the pursuit of happiness on his mind.
In 2024, we the voters have a lot of different options with a lot of different skills and experiences whether it be in a board room, governors office or the D.C. swamp. Only one has earned my trust to be president of the United States, and that is Vivek Ramaswamy.
Vivek is a staunch conservative, family man, and the first millennial in the history of the Republican Party to run for president.
You may ask, "Why not vote for Donald Trump or Nikki Haley or Chris Christie or the wildly popular Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis?" While I respect them all for different reasons, Vivek has decided to take the road less traveled visiting places like South Central Chicago and Kensington Street in Philadelphia and really take a close look at the people and places that have been left behind and neglected by big government politicians. He genuinely cares enough to ask, what happened? Why are you here? While the plethora of other candidates stump across the country campaigning the same way, Vivek is blazing his own path telling the uncomfortable truths, and his message whether it be online or in person is resonating with We the People young and old.
I encourage everyone who reads this letter to visit Vivek2024.com to read about his policies and vision for us, and those who haven't attended an event I strongly encourage to do so.
