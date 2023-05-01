Imagine for one second comparing the giant in "The BFG," a book read to us by our elementary school teachers, to a pedophile kidnapping a little girl in her night clothes.
If you read along in the book, the little girl wanted desperately to see and experience the outside world and the big friendly giant helps her to do that.
The books I mentioned in my last letter to the editor were examples of literary classics that have never been and should never be taken away from children because of their academic value through the early years of literacy development.
I'm not going to go back and forth endlessly like I would have chosen to do a year or two ago, but I will however specify my thoughts on book banning for everyone.
A book should not be banned because it is written for or in acceptance of the LGBTQ community.
A book should not be banned because the ideas therein make conservatives uncomfortable.
However, a book written for first or second grade students filled with graphic sexual content should at the very least go through a stringent review process, and if it can't be read aloud during a school board meeting then maybe, just maybe, the trusted adults in the room might have a decision or two to make.
My only concern is that parents are able to raise their children in an environment free of sexualization at a young age, and they are able to grow into adulthood in an appropriate fashion.
