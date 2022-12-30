In a Dec. 16 letter to the editor, an Alton resident put a very negative spin on the Aug. 1 meeting that reopened Gunstock, and the nine representatives who showed up to avoid potential catastrophe for not only Gunstock but Belknap County's economy.
I would like to put a positive spin on his message.
Gunstock is in position for a third straight year of profitable success, which means more money for Belknap County coffers in 2023. Hundreds of dedicated full- and part-time employees will continue to draw a check that says "Gunstock Ski Resort" on it. Hundreds of businesses large and small will continue to see revenues from in and out of state because of the resort.
And finally, I want to talk about RINO politicians. RINOs get elected after talking a good game and then businesses and citizens alike suffer under an endless amount of bad decisions made by people who are accountable to unions, big tech and other special interests and not the people who voted them in.
The nine of us are the exact opposite.
Mistakes were made, acknowledged and rectified so no further damage would be done to not only the resort but Belknap County as a whole. We kept an oath to constituents who trusted us enough to give us their votes. I can't speak for anyone else, but I couldn't allow a further collapse and still call myself a Belknap County representative. A position I took as serious as my role as a husband or father.
In the end, what was done was the right decision to make.
