To The Daily Sun,
A world full of wonders for every boy and girl starts with a good book. Here are a couple of quotes I found from two of the greatest children's authors of our time:
"'Meanings is not important,' said the BFG. 'I cannot be right all the time. Quite often I is left instead of right.'" — "BFG" by Roald Dahl.
"'Why did you do all this for me?' he asked. 'I don't deserve it. I've never done anything for you.'
'You have been my friend,' replied Charlotte. 'That itself is a tremendous thing.'" — "Charlotte's Web" by E.B. White.
There's no better time than the present to bring your youngsters to the local library, so they can enjoy literary excellence they will remember throughout their entire lives.
Who knows? Maybe parents will search for the classics of their childhood and get engulfed in a good story themselves.
Here's to reading as a family in 2023 and beyond.
Richard Littlefield
Laconia
