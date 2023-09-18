Since beginning his campaign to be the youngest president in American history, Vivek Ramaswamy has been everywhere and he's talking to everyone.
Vivek has been the ultimate bipartisan candidate.
Whether it's "CNN Tonight" with Jim Acosta, "State of the Union" with Kaitlan Collins, "Gutfeld," "Cavuto Live" or "Fox Business" with Larry Kudlow, Vivek has shown that he is ready willing and able to sit down with anyone and articulate his vision for a better and brighter future.
Not only has Vivek agreed to appear on mainstream media shows, he has been on more than 70 podcasts with the likes of Grant Cardone, The Breakfast Club, Jordan Peterson, Bill Maher, Russell Brand, Timcast, Candace Owens and Revitalizing Our Economy with Oren Cass.
Has Vivek been treated fairly in all of his appearances? No. Has that stopped him from reaching out to millions of viewers and listeners? No. Vivek knows he isn't sitting down with anyone to convince them that he is presidential material. For Vivek it's all about the people he is running to lead.
The polls we see today only reflect the two big names at the top. They don't give any view into the truth campaign myself and many others give time and energy to every single day. Vivek represents the changes to D.C.'s bureaucratic and managerial class that Americans have been demanding for years.
Vivek represents the Judeo-Christian values our country was built on. Under the Ramaswamy administration, the rule of law with be practiced equally whether you are wealthy and politically connected or not. Vote Vivek in 2024.
