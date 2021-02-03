To the Daily Sun,
A very hard, unpopular decision was made by all 18 members of the Belknap County Delegation.
For the first time in decades Laconia's property taxes will be going down 11%, a much-deserved change, in my view.
Unfortunately the 11% reduction in your property taxes came with cuts that may impede operations in Belknap County before the end of 2021.
Delegation Chairman Mike Sylvia said multiple times during the last Belknap County Delegation meeting that if funds were to run low, their would be money appropriated.
This is something that I will hold Chairman Sylvia and the Executive Committee to Account, when and if the need arises.
Please feel free to email me about any concerns you have and I will get back to you promptly. Your opinion matters!
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.