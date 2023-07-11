In the 1990s, New Hampshire Gov. Steve Merrill coined the term "The New Hampshire Advantage," which was due to our low taxes and small government.
In the Granite State where we live free or die, bloated bureaucracies don't exactly attract fanfare. I read recently the Biden administration is considering a federal ban on menthol-flavored cigarettes, and I was disheartened to see the possibility for yet another massively unpopular and unnecessary overreach into our lives.
After the COVID lockdown caused so many small businesses to fail I would hope that our elected officials would see this for the horrible idea that it is and step up for their constituents and the businesses they own and patronize, and tell Joe Biden instead of eliminating products he should be providing more choices for consumers.
Small and well-run governments spend time lowering taxes for local businesses. They don't force popular products off the shelf. Small and well-run governments take advantage of revenues coming from neighboring states — like New Hampshire has from Massachusetts banning menthol cigarettes — and use those revenues for things like schools and needed improvements in infrastructure.
A misguided federal ban would have consequences for not only our state, but the other 49 as well, and hasn't this administration done enough to complicate our lives? Contact our federal delegation and tell them this scheme is no good for New Hampshire. Tell them this ban is no good for their constituents.
