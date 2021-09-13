To The Daily Sun,
There's a big primary vote coming up on the 14th, and one of our very own Delegation members, school board member and State Rep is running for Mayor of Laconia, and that is my friend and colleague Dawn Johnson.
Dawn is an incredible person, colleague and friend. Dawn is also a fervent fighter when it comes to our children.
Mayor Hosmer has been a great Mayor for Laconia! I have no problem admitting that.
Unfortunately, he has failed to speak up against a very liberal school board and the extremely unpopular decisions they make.
Mayor Hosmer has had other things on his plate while proficiency levels creep lower by the year and stellar educating falls by the way side for Remote Learning and empathy training.
Do we really want a status quo mayor in our city, or do we want a fighter for our kids' education, property tax relief, and so much more?
Dawn is going to get my vote on Sept. 14 for Mayor, and I encourage all of Laconia to reject the status quo and vote for Dawn Johnson.
I hope to see everyone at the polls.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
(1) comment
I am very thankful the Laconia Schoolboard is not like Dawn Johnson who is clearly of the far right reality-denying persuasion
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.