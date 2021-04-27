To The Daily Sun,
Councilman Bob Hamel refuses to back down from his stance on this year's Laconia Bike Week.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
I would like to remind Councilman Hamel of some businesses that rely on Laconia Bike Week for lots of business, opportunities to serve travelers from all over the U.S. and Canada: Vista Foods, Aldi, Walmart, Makris Lobster & Steak House, Shaw's, Tamarack Restaurant, Market Basket, Weirs Beach Gifts, Weirs Beach Tattoo Company, Half Moon Gift Shop, Boardwalk Bar & Grill, South End Pizza & Seafood, The Soda Shoppe, Laconia Local Eatery, Brick Front Restaurant & Lounge, Water Street Cafe, Hector's Fine Food & Spirits, Tilt'n Diner, Burger King, Wendy's, Cumberland Farms, Citgo, Laconia Oasis, Belmont Bluecanoe, Circle K, All My Life Jewelers, Laconia Antique Center, and Funspot.
Frankly Councilman there are too many local businesses positively affected by the extra income that comes in only once a year for me to list in this letter.
It's very simple. If you want to come and enjoy Laconia Bike Week for the 97 year tradition that it is, bring a mask if you're not comfortable or have not been vaccinated.
If you're not comfortable, want to stay home that's your right and nobody is going to give grief about it.
Councilman Hamel your vote to stop or weaken what Bike Week will be will have a very NEGATIVE effect on Laconia's economy, unnecessarily burden livelihoods.
This state representative is asking you to think about the freedom to practice self accountability, all the area businesses that would be negatively effected after already going through a year of hardships due to COVID-19.
Let us enjoy Laconia Bike Week.
Let us enjoy our 97 year tradition.
Let Laconia businesses prosper without fear.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
