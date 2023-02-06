China is at it again. The Chinese Communist Party is now flying a spy balloon over the United States in an unprecedented move that would absolutely not be allowed if the tables were turned. In an equally unprecedented move, the Biden administration is just letting it happen.
Why are we letting a country that buys up our badly needed farm land, steals intellectual property rights, and abuses fair trade treat the greatest country in the world this way? Why do politicians and professional sports leagues continue to take money from a communist government?
Is there some benefit for We The People in all of this? The short answer is no.
Taiwan should be really apprehensive about the help it will get from the most powerful military in the world if and when China decides to invade.
This current instance and so many others show me that the U.S. needs to get away from the dependence we currently have with President Xi Jinping and his government.
We should be in charge of our supply chain for goods, medicines, PPE, tools and so much more, and finally get away from China for good.
Will that decision cost us more in the short term? Yes. Will that decision allow us to create bigger and better industrial jobs for American workers in the long term? Yes.
No decision of this scale is easy, nor should it be made hastily, but something does need to be done for the sake of America's standing in the world.
The Biden administration and Congress needs to act in a common-sense manner and send a message of strength through diplomacy.
