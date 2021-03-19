To The Daily Sun,
Once again Ruth Larson has taken the time and energy to smear a Laconia Representative.
Maybe I'll restructure this letter so there's no more confusion about my thoughts, assertions on the Belknap County budget.
I voted for the 11 percent reduction in the latest budget that was proposed by delegation chairman Rep. Mike Sylvia.
For the first time in a very long time Laconia residents will see savings instead of the regular tax increase.
That $37 a year may not seem like much, but after being in a COVID bubble for the last year a $37 reduction is much better than the 12 percent increase that would have undoubtedly been passed by a more liberal delegation.
I made a fiscally responsible decision with my vote and will continue to make choices that are best for the residents and taxpayers of Laconia.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
