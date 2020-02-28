To The Daily Sun,
I'm running for state representative for Laconia.
Im running to restore regular order by reaching across the isle and getting things done the old-fashion way.
Im running for Laconia's families who have been left behind, giving them a voice many never thought they'd have.
I will fight for Laconian's God-given right to happiness, prosperity and piece of mind.
I will fight for the students who come home frustrated and depressed because of bullies at school.
What i will not do is: Raise your TAXES; create any new TAXES; or burden already cash-strapped families.
I'm running for you!
Your vote.
Your voice.
Your choice
Littlefield4NH!
Richard Littlefield
Laconia
