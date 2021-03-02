To The Daily Sun,
I am Richard LaFlamme and I am running for re-election as your Cemetery Trustee for 3 years. I want to continue to bring our six Historical Town Cemeteries to the view of town residents and to continue the care and maintenance of each cemetery. The past three years I worked with other Trustees to update the Cemetery By-laws, and worked with a contractor when they did the archaeological survey. I have enjoyed working in the cemeteries compiling information about our veterans buried there, getting new signs and just cleaning debris when needed. So I would like to continue as your Cemetery Trustee and I am asking for your vote on March 9.
Richard LaFlamme
Bristol
