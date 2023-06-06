The results of this year’s New Hampshire Electric Co-operative Board of Directors election are in. The outcome is significant.The two top vote-getters are Bill Darcy (for a three-year term) and Leo Dwyer (a one-year term), with 63% and 65% of the share in their respective races. The other two winners are Madeline McElaney and Harry Viens. That all four victors are incumbents might suggest business as usual. But this year’s race was distinctive in important ways.
First, Darcy and Dwyer were nominated “by petition” — by co-op members at large, not the standing nominating committee. This was surprising, because it was a departure from usual practice, but also because Dwyer and Darcy have made large contributions to the co-op over the past three years. They’ve worked tirelessly to launch the broadband project at a time of management flux. They won a $50 million subsidy for the venture — the largest federal grant in the co-op’s history — that is paying off in ways that thousands of co-op members are beginning to see. This has created something of a backlash within the co-op. That’s evident in a second feature of this election. It’s been marked by largely anonymous, misleading and false attacks on Darcy and Dwyer in letters to the editor and social media ads. As the vote shows, it didn’t work. Many might wonder why it matters who gets elected to this obscure board. The broadband initiative is in startup mode and needs the unified efforts of the board and staff. Moreover, a major transition in the electric business is severely testing the co-op’s mission to provide reliable and affordable power. We hope the co-op’s board and management will take the 2023 vote as a signal they should bury whatever hatchets are lying around and focus on the challenges.
